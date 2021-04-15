The number of Muscovites vaccinated with the first component of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has exceeded one million. Mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin said this on his website…

More than 820,000 residents have completed the vaccination, he added.

“Among the million Muscovites who were vaccinated, there are only a few cases,” the mayor added. He noted that among those vaccinated, almost 45 percent are Muscovites over 60 years old.

Sobyanin also urged not to postpone vaccination if Muscovites want to “live a normal life, travel, go to theaters and cinema” in the summer and during the vacation season.