In Moscow new buildings, the supply of apartments and apartments with four or more rooms is decreasing – over the past 12 months, their number on sale has decreased by 7%. This was reported to Izvestia by Metrium analysts.

According to experts, in November 2022, the developers of the capital offered 1.6 thousand such lots, while in November 2021 there were more than 1.7 thousand of them. The share of lots with four or more rooms in the total number of premises on sale decreased from 4% until 3%.

The most noticeable decrease in the number of apartments and 4+ apartments for sale occurred in new business class projects, the company noted.

“The reduction in the number of large apartments is a general trend for the market, but the situation may be different in individual projects. The trend towards a reduction in the number of such housing for sale is generally associated with the entry into the market of new projects, where they are designed less often than before,” said Dmitry Zheleznov, commercial director of KORTROS-Moscow.

In the mass segment of Moscow new buildings, there are also noticeably fewer multi-room options. In November 2022, there were only 117 such premises for sale compared to 145 in November 2021, that is, the supply decreased by 19%, analysts said.

“Apartments with a large number of rooms are gradually moving into the format of an exclusive product,” said Larisa Shvetsova, CEO of River Park.

According to analysts, the number of 4+ lots has increased over the past year only in the segment of elite and deluxe new buildings, as well as in New Moscow. In the first case, their number on sale increased from 306 to 324 (that is, by 6%), and in the second, from 123 to 223 (an increase of 81%). The share of apartments and suites 4+ in the elite and deluxe segment increased over the year from 32% to 33%, while in New Moscow it did not change (1% of the total supply).

“Due to rising prices for new buildings, buyers are forced to save money and choose less spacious apartments. However, not all clients are ready to make such a deal with the market. Many family buyers, for whom the area of ​​housing is a priority. And they are increasingly choosing New Moscow, where, due to moderate cost, they can afford more spacious housing than in the old borders of Moscow, ”explained Vladimir Shchekin, founder and co-owner of the Rodina group.