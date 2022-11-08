Russian cinemas sold more than 1.74 million tickets between November 3 and 6 inclusive, the best figure since the end of February. The portal reports Film Distributor’s Bulletin.

The last maximum figure was recorded on the weekend of February 17-20, when 1.7 million viewers visited the cinema sites.

According to the portal, the film “The Heart of Parma” became the leader of the long November weekend, earning more than 105 million rubles during these days.

The record results of sold movie tickets were explained by Izvestia film reviewer Sergei Sychev.

“The first reaction to this news was – so what, the weekend was long, including the holiday on November 4th. In addition, the autumn holidays, it’s cold outside, cinema is still the most accessible form of leisure — after the reading room in the local library, of course,” he said.

However, the expert stressed that there are other important trends that are obvious here.

“Firstly, domestic studios stopped holding potential hits and began to release them, warming up cinemas for the “New Year’s battle”. The second is that Russia is gradually coping with the systemic crisis of foreign releases after the departure of the majors from the market. There are intermediary companies that help to save the face of Hollywood, and at the same time, it is they who, in the end, can release big new items with us, which the public misses very much, ”Sychev explained.

On October 14, the largest Russian cinema chains and other market participants opposed the draft law on compulsory content licenses. They sent such a letter to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. This bill forced licensing of content created by companies from unfriendly countries. The measure is expected to apply to works revoked by the copyright holder. According to the authors of the letter, this initiative can lead to the flourishing of piracy.