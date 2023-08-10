The number of missing after the explosion at the plant in Sergiev Posad has reached 9 people

The number of missing people after a powerful explosion on the territory of the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant (ZOMZ) in Sergiev Posad, near Moscow, has grown and reached nine people. This was reported TASS with a link to emergency services.

Earlier, the head of the district, Dmitry Akulov, announced eight missing people, specifying that 60 people were injured as a result of the incident at ZOMZ.

A powerful explosion at the plant in Sergiev Posad occurred on Wednesday, August 9. The pyrotechnics warehouse with an area of ​​1600 square meters became the epicenter. 64 people were involved in the removal of the rubble, and a local emergency regime of a regional nature was introduced during the day. A criminal case has been launched into the incident. Experts continue to assess the damage caused.