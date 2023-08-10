The number of missing after the explosion at the plant in Sergiev Posad has reached 9 people
The number of missing people after a powerful explosion on the territory of the Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant (ZOMZ) in Sergiev Posad, near Moscow, has grown and reached nine people. This was reported TASS with a link to emergency services.
Earlier, the head of the district, Dmitry Akulov, announced eight missing people, specifying that 60 people were injured as a result of the incident at ZOMZ.
A powerful explosion at the plant in Sergiev Posad occurred on Wednesday, August 9. The pyrotechnics warehouse with an area of 1600 square meters became the epicenter. 64 people were involved in the removal of the rubble, and a local emergency regime of a regional nature was introduced during the day. A criminal case has been launched into the incident. Experts continue to assess the damage caused.
