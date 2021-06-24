Credit Suisse Bank today published its annual report on global wealth, where do you estimate that in Spain the number of millionaires will increase by 57% until 2025, thus going from 1.14 to 1.8 million people, according to the report.

According to the data from this bank, the density of people with a million dollars or more has gone from 0.5% of the adult population in 2000 to 3% registered in 2020. Forecasts made up to 2025 estimate that global wealth will increase by 39% and it will reach 583 billion dollars within 5 years.

However, this growth in the number of millionaires has not always been linear. Yes in 2000 0.5% of the adult population was millionaires, in 2005 this number reached 2%, and in 2010 2.7%. However, with the crisis there was a setback, and in 2015 the figure dropped to 1.8% of the population.

Wealth was not compromised in 2020

Globally, the upward trend in wealth was not compromised by the coronavirus, Except for the first quarter of 2020, this trend continued. According to data, fortunes increased by 7.4% last year, data that is explained by the rapid measures that banks and governments took to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

“The rapidity and unprecedented nature of the policies that were taken reversed the decline of the markets, they looked to the future positively, “said Nannette Hechler, Head of Investments for International Wealth Management at Credit Suisse, at the press release of the report.

For the authors of the report, wealth will continue to rise as will the number of millionaires, that will reach the 84 million worldwide in 2025 (currently there are 56 million). They also estimate that the number of ultra-mega-rich people will reach 344,000 in the same period.