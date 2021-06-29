The number of millionaires worldwide exceeded the 20 million mark in 2020, according to new data

Published by the consulting firm Capgemini today, Tuesday.

The company explained that the number of people with a net worth of $ 1 million or more increased by 6.3 percent, to 20.8 million, during the year when the Corona virus was sweeping the world.

The total wealth owned by this group of people grew by 7.6 percent, with a total value of $80 trillion. Much of the gain came from increased stock market valuations.

The countries with the largest number of rich people are, in order, the United States, Japan, Germany and China. These four countries combined are home to 63% of the world’s millionaires.

The fastest growth in 2020 was among the rich, those with a net worth of at least $30 million, at a rate of 9%.