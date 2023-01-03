Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: the death toll of the Russian military due to the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Makeevka has grown to 89

First Deputy Head of the Main Military-Political Directorate The RF Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Sergei Sevryukov, told Lente.ru that the number of deaths as a result of the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) at the point of temporary deployment of one of the Russian military units in the Makeyevka region of the Donetsk People’s Republic increased to 89 people.

89human died as a result of the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the building in Makiivka

The representative of the Ministry of Defense specified that the shelling took place on January 1 at zero one minute. Two rockets were intercepted by on-duty anti-aircraft defense (air defense) equipment, four hit the building where the military was located.

Sevryukov explained that the detonation of ammunition caused the collapse of the ceilings of the building. Immediately after that, the command, officers and servicemen of other units took all possible measures to save the victims, first aid was provided, the wounded were evacuated to medical facilities.

Unfortunately, during the analysis of the rubble of reinforced concrete structures, the number of our comrades who died increased to 89. Among the dead was the deputy commander of the regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Bachurin. All the victims and the families of the dead military personnel are provided with all the necessary assistance and support. Sergey Sevryukov First Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

On January 2, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the death of 63 soldiers during the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the building of a vocational school in Makeyevka. The object was hit by HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.

Deputy Minister of Information of the DPR Daniil Bezsonov confirmed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the building of a vocational school with mobilized people in Makeevka near Donetsk on New Year’s Eve.

The governor of the Samara region Dmitry Azarov said that among the dead and wounded in Makeevka there are residents of the region. At the same time, a number of media reported that among the victims were allegedly mobilized from the Saratov region.

However, Diana Burlachenko, head of the regional governor’s press service, denied this information. “There are no units with mobilized from the Saratov region on the territory of Makeevka, and there never was,” she said.

Governor of the Saratov Region Roman Busargin expressed condolences to the families and friends of the servicemen who died during the shelling.

Former Minister of Defense of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Igor Girkin (Strelkov), said that the situation with the attack on the Russian military quarters, similar to the one that occurred in Makeevka, could happen again at any moment.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the DPR and LPR.

The cause of the accident was the use of mobile phones

Sevryukov said that a commission is currently working to investigate the circumstances of the incident, but it is obvious that the reason was the use of mobile phones, which the enemy was able to locate to determine the coordinates and strike.

The main reason for the incident was the inclusion and massive use, contrary to the ban, by personnel of mobile phones in the reach of enemy weapons. Sergey Sevryukov First Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

Earlier, the head of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, commented on whether mobile phones could have caused the attack on the building in Makeyevka. His press office responded by publishing a copy of the Soviet wartime poster “Don’t Talk”. “The questions are all very correct,” the businessman also noted. Prigozhin stressed that he would not be able to comment on the situation, as his “public response will be the reason for the next blow.”

Those responsible will be held accountable

Lieutenant-General Sergei Sevryukov, First Deputy Head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, stressed that following the results of the investigation into the incident in Makeyevka, all guilty officials would be held accountable.

Necessary measures are currently being taken to prevent similar tragic incidents in the future. Sergey Sevryukov First Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation

The head of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, Grigory Karasin, called on the Russian law enforcement agencies to identify those responsible for the incident. The senator expressed his conviction that the murder of the Russian military on New Year’s Eve should not be forgotten and forgiven. In addition, he said that Kyiv, with the help of NATO satellites and weapons of the North Atlantic Alliance, is committing crimes against Russian citizens.

Deputy Representative of the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq noted that the incident in Makiivka emphasizes the importance of ending the conflict in Ukraine. He recalled the need to comply with the rules of engagement and not shell civilian territories, while pointing out that they do not apply to attacks on military personnel and objects.

The launcher was destroyed by return fire.

Russian military personnel destroyed the launcher of a multiple launch rocket system, from which the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Makeevka, said Lieutenant General Sevryukov.

He also said that as a result of missile and air strikes in the area of ​​the Druzhkovka railway station in the DPR, four HIMARS MLRS, four RM-70 Vampire MLRS combat vehicles, more than 800 rockets for them, eight vehicles were destroyed. The enemy lost more than 200 military personnel and foreign mercenaries.

Also in the area of ​​​​Maslovka, the temporary deployment point of one of the units of the “Foreign Legion” was hit, 130 foreign soldiers were killed.