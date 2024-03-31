A total of 109,069 migrants seeking to reach the United States irregularly crossed the Darien jungle in the first quarter of 2024exceeding the 87,390 in the same period of 2023, the Ministry of Public Security of Panama said this Sunday.

“From January 1 to March 31, 2024, 109,069 irregular migrants have passed through the thick jungle of Darién,” said the Ministry of Security, on the X social network.

The report details that in January they passed 36,001 migrants, in February 37,165 and in March 35,903.

In that period, heThe majority of registered income is from Venezuelan citizens: 69,568. They are followed by 8,912 Ecuadorians, 7,253 Haitians and 7,030 Colombians.

In the first quarter of 2023, 87,390 migrants passed through Darién. Of them, 30,250 were Venezuelans, 23,243 Haitians and 14,328 Ecuadorians.

The jungle border between Colombia and Panama, 266 km long and 575,000 hectares in area, has become in recent years a corridor for migrants from South America trying to reach the United States and Canada.

In 2023, a record of more than 520,000 people crossed the Panamanian jungle. Of them, according to authorities, about 120,000 were minors.

According to him National Immigration Service of Panamamore than half of the migrants who made this journey in 2023 were Venezuelans (328,650), followed by Ecuadorians (57,250), Haitians (46,422) and Chinese (25,565).

There are also Indians, Vietnamese, Afghans, Nepalis and citizens of African countries, such as Cameroonians and Angolans.

There are people of all ages, even babies who are just a few weeks old, according to official reports.

AFP