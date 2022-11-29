In Moscow, the number of apartments with an area of ​​​​more than 150 square meters. m in finished houses fell to record levels. Over the year, the supply has decreased by more than 50%, analysts of the bnMap.pro resource and the RTI holding told Izvestia on November 29.

“We note that spacious lots in prefabricated homes are becoming piece goods in the premium housing market. Clients who seek to purchase a multi-room apartment in a ready-made house or a high-readiness project have very little choice. At the same time, the cost of such facilities in the Central Administrative District starts at 1 million rubles per square meter,” said Alexei Turkin, general director of the RTI holding in Moscow.

According to him, houses at a high stage of completion are now chosen by buyers who plan to make a move in the near future. But given that there are almost no ready-made objects in premium locations on the market, the spacious lots remaining in the open exposition are considered as exclusive offers.

The growth of consumer demand for multi-room apartments with spacious footage is reflected in the housing layout of new projects. So, in objects of a low stage of readiness, the area of ​​lots has become a little larger over the year than the average for all new buildings, analysts said.

“If a year ago the average high in premium lots in the early stages of construction was 178 sq. m (for all projects – 192 sq. m), now the same figures are 213 sq. m. m and 210 sq. m, respectively,” said Irina Dobrokhotova, managing partner of Dombook, chairman of the board of directors of BEST-Novostroy.

She noted that such statistics lead to two conclusions. Firstly, developers of new residential complexes and club houses initially design large apartments. Secondly, the largest premium lots are now bought at earlier stages of the construction cycle.

“The difference in the average values ​​of the areas suggests that large lots leave the exposition long before the house is put into operation, and the smallest areas are delayed for sale longer,” Dobrokhotova emphasized.

On November 18, VSN Realty analysts told Izvestia that compared to 2021, apartments in business class new buildings in the capital have risen in price by 13%, the average price in comfort class projects has increased by 5%. A day earlier, the department of analytics and consulting “NDV Supermarket Real Estate” said that over the past year the average price of 1 square. m of studios in new buildings in Moscow increased by 6.2%.