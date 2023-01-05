Used for one station of the Big Circle Line of the metro (BKL) – “Tekstilshchiki” – the number of lamps defined Andrey Bochkarev, Deputy Mayor for Urban Policy and Construction, on the official website of the Mayor of Moscow.

“A total of 3,236 luminaires have been installed, as architectural lighting is a key element in the design of Tekstilshchiki station. So, on the platform section, the eaves lamps are installed on the suspended ceiling panels. Their light is directed upwards and, reflected from the second level of the ceiling, falls through the openings onto the platform,” the deputy mayor said.

In addition, blue lighting was installed along the coastal platforms and along the perimeter of the passenger area of ​​the station vestibules. The total length of the LED strip is 563 meters.

Previously, the BKL station with the “starry sky” was named. We are talking about the Klenovy Boulevard station, which is located on the street of the same name near the entrance to the Kolomenskoye Museum-Reserve.