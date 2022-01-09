During the riots in Kazakhstan, two soldiers were killed, and another 163 were injured. This number is named in the official message of the Ministry of Defense of the country, reports RIA News…

Security officials note that these data are not yet final.

The Ministry of Defense also announced unsuccessful attempts to attack military facilities in a number of regions of Kazakhstan. Now, in all settlements, Kazakh servicemen, together with police officers and the National Guard, are serving at checkpoints, exercising access control.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan reported on the detention of 5969 participants in the riots. Acting Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said hundreds of armed men were detained as they tried to leave the country.

According to the latest data, 26 protesters and 18 security officials were killed. 125 cases were initiated. The authorities claim that the situation in all regions of Kazakhstan has stabilized by now. The damage from the riots is estimated at $ 212 million.

Mass protests that escalated into riots erupted in Kazakhstan in early January due to rising prices for liquefied gas. The protesters put forward political demands, including the withdrawal of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev from politics. The incumbent president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, called the protesters terrorists. At his request, the forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) entered Kazakhstan.