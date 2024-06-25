WP: About 25 journalists were allowed to attend the court hearing in the Assange case

About 25 journalists were allowed to attend the hearing on the case of Wikileaks portal founder Julian Assange. Their number was revealed by the publication Washington Post.

It is noted that journalists entering the courtroom were asked to turn off their cameras. In addition, one of the reporters had his umbrella taken away. There will also be no photography or live broadcasting during the meeting.

Earlier it became known that the WikiLeaks founder’s plane landed on the Pacific island of Saipan, where he is expected to be released after trial.

On June 24, Julian Assange was released from Belmarsh prison in London and flew out of the UK. The decision to release the journalist was made after reaching a preliminary deal with the prosecution.

The case against Assange was initiated after he published documents on the US Army’s war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan on the WikiLeaks website. In 2010, Assange was also accused of rape in Sweden. Since 2012, he has been holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK to avoid extradition. In 2019, he was deprived of political asylum, after which Assange was arrested.