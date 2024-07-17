NBKI: Number of issued car loans in Russia fell by 4.1% in June

According to the results of June, the number of car loans issued in Russia decreased by 4.1 percent compared to the May figure and amounted to 148 thousand units. This was reported by TASS with reference to data from the National Bureau of Credit Histories (NBCH).

The statistics were compiled based on information provided to the bureau by creditors. In June, the number of loans issued decreased by 6.3 thousand units – in May, the figure was at 154.3 thousand.

The negative dynamics affected not only the number of issues, but also the total volumes of approved auto loans. Over the month, the latter indicator decreased by 0.3 percent and dropped to 217.2 billion rubles. For comparison, in May, the total volumes of auto loans were estimated at 217.9 billion. Thus, over the first month of summer, the indicator decreased by 700 million.

Earlier, the NBKI reported that, based on the results of June, the average size of car loans issued in Russia increased by 1.2 percent compared to the April level and reached 1.42 million rubles. Over the month, the indicator increased by 20 thousand rubles. The annual increase was 3.3 percent, or 50 thousand.