The number of injured has increased to 446 since the earthquake measuring 6.5 on the Richter scale, which occurred on Saturday in the province of Guayas, in the coastal zone of Ecuador, which left 14 dead.

According to the government, 12 people died in the province of El Oro, on the border with Peru, and two in Azuay, also located in the south of the country.

The Ministry of Transport and Public Works declared this Sunday (19) a state of emergency in the province of Azuay, as the earthquake caused 13 landslides on the Cuenca-Molleturo-El Empalme road and nine on the Cuenca-Girón-Pasaje road.

Official reports in Ecuador show 180 homes affected, 84 destroyed, 80 schools affected, in addition to 22 public properties, 32 private properties, 33 health centers and one private property destroyed, in addition to five bridges.

After the magnitude 6.5 tremor that occurred yesterday, and which was felt in 13 of the country’s 24 provinces, four more of magnitudes 4.8, 3.7 and 2 of 3.5 were recorded, with the epicenter in the extreme northeast of the island. Puná on the Gulf of Guayaquil (southwest).

Among the damages to infrastructure, the collapse of facades, broken glass and cracks in walls, among others, were reported.

Likewise, the collapse of the old cabotage wharf, damage to a yacht club and the collapse of telephone lines and lack of electricity in several cantons of the province of El Oro were recorded.

The public company Petroecuador reported this Sunday that it recorded damage to part of the infrastructure of the Amistad field facilities, located in the Gulf of Guayaquil.

“The heater chimney has broken and is disabled, the pipeline was pressurized and the MBD-2030 separator was clogged,” it said in a statement.

Due to these damages, they estimate that the impact on production “is one million cubic feet of gas. To date, the Amistad field registers a total production of more than 20.5 million cubic feet per day.”

For its part, the city hall of Guayaquil, capital of the province of Guayas, specified yesterday that there was a partial structural collapse and 29 architectural (non-structural) collapses in the urban area; while in the rural area there were: 1 structural collapse in Puná and 15 architectural collapses (11 in Puná and 4 in Tenguel) and one person slightly injured.

During the installation of the National Emergency Operations Committee (COE), President Guillermo Lasso informed that his government was activated with an “emergency character” to give the necessary attention to those affected by the earthquake.