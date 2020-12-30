The number of people infected with coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan during the first wave was ten times higher than the figures that were offered then, as confirmed on Tuesday by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of China. In this way, hehe data recorded at the point of origin of the pandemic across the globe could have been more alarming in the first few months.

It was carried out a serological study with more than 34,000 samples in Wuhan and the rest of Hubei province, as well as in other parts of Beijing and Shanghai. And with the data obtained, it has been concluded that the prevalence rate in Wuhan during the first wave was 4.43%, or about half a million inhabitants. It is a much higher figure, up to ten times higher, than that provided by the Municipal Health Commission.

In addition to this, it has also been possible to find out, and correct, the percentage of people with antibodies in Hubei province, which drops to 0.44%.

Asymptomatic patients were not counted

According to the Chinese authorities, the error is that asymptomatic patients were not included in the data. This supposes a lack of transparency when it comes to giving the data of people positive for coronavirus, since many of the cases considered “clinically diagnosed” were never made public and that adulterated the total number of cases.

In January and February, Wuhan hospitals were overcrowded, so patients were told to go home, isolate themselves and they will not be related. A few weeks later, the pandemic ended up spreading, first throughout the country, and finally throughout the world.

Wuhan opted for confinement that lasted 76 days and it paralyzed the commercial and social activity. Although in the long run the situation is very controlled, from the beginning the infections in China, According to the Johns Hopkins University registry, there are 95,720 confirmed cases. There are also 4,777 deaths.

The pandemic is there under control for now

Despite some sporadic outbreaks, which have increased in recent weeks, China has had the epidemic practically under control for months, without registering any deaths since mid-May.

There have been no local infections since that date.. Even on public transport, there are no longer any quick recognition (QR) health codes that guarantee that a person is not infected. Further, the use of masks has been greatly reduced.