The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) registered 16,936 new corona infections last 24 hours. That’s a lot less than between Thursday and Friday, when 21,787 new cases were registered. Compared to the day before, the number of patients with corona in Dutch hospitals has fallen by 69 to 1758.
#number #infections #continues #decrease #number #corona #patients #hospital
Katrin cooks: Pork fillet with potatoes and homemade remoulade
WIf I didn't try to cook meat once a week, we could probably eat this combo every other day, we...
Leave a Reply