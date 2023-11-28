Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

According to a report from the Federal Police, the stationary border controls are having an effect. The Union calls on Faeser to stick to the practice.

Berlin – It was a decision with far-reaching effects. For months, the federal government and especially Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) had struggled with the introduction of controls at the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland – the decision followed in mid-October. Faeser agreed to the establishment of inpatient controls, but limited them to a period of ten days. Since the decision, the measures have been extended twice by 20 days each. At the beginning of the week, the CDU in particular increased the pressure on Faeser to maintain border controls in the long term.

Faeser’s plan is probably working – the Union wants to extend stationary border controls

“It turns out that these are more efficient and more successful than we ourselves had hoped for,” said the Union faction’s domestic policy spokesman, Alexander Throm, to the dpa. The controls would “bring more light into the darkness” and ensure that irregular migration to Germany was limited or slowed down, Throm continued. They would not have caused major problems for commuters and cross-border trade and should therefore be continued for longer.

Stationary border controls with Poland and the Czech Republic – the number of illegal entries is falling

An indication of the effectiveness of border controls is intended to be provided by an evaluation by the Federal Police, from which the World on Sunday had already reported at the weekend. According to the report, fewer than 300 unauthorized entries into Germany are now detected per day. In the 30 days before Interior Minister Faeser’s decision, there were around 700 unauthorized entries per day.

In justifying the decline, the Federal Police cited several possible explanations. One of them, however, is that the introduction of internal border controls could have led to a general decline in transit migration through Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The further points cited are: World on Sunday from the report that “measures by the Serbian security authorities on the border with Hungary have led to a significant decrease in unauthorized border crossings into Hungary, which has an impact on illegal migration, further down the line to Germany.”

Migration to Germany – probably several reasons for the decline in numbers

Again Daily Mirror reported on Monday (November 27th), the smuggling organizations along the Balkan route would also be reorganized. The reason for this is the Slovak army’s tougher approach against rival smuggling organizations. This process could also have an impact on the number of transit migrants on the way to Germany.

Meanwhile, Faeser has agreed to exchange data on irregular migration with counterparts from the Central and Eastern European region. “I have suggested that regular meetings of the border authorities be held for joint monitoring of the migration situation,” she said on Monday in the southern Hungarian border town of Szeged. The proposal was accepted by the other participants in the ministerial round, she added.

There are actually no permanent border controls in the Schengen area. From the beginning of January to the end of October, around 267,000 people applied for asylum in Germany for the first time – around 67 percent more than in the same period last year.

Union calls for long-term border controls – Faeser is still keeping a low profile

However, it remains to be seen whether the Interior Minister will give in to the Union’s demands and extend the controls on the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland in the long term. Otherwise the controls would expire at the beginning of December. In mid-November, Faeser said with regard to the situation at the borders: “We have been successful in the fight against the unscrupulous business of smugglers, who brutally put human lives at risk.” (fd with dpa)