Stationary control by the federal police and customs in the fight against smugglers on the city bridge in Frankfurt Oder (symbolic image). © Daniel Karmann/dpa

The number of refugees entering Germany illegally is higher than it has been since 2016. Chancellor Scholz announced tougher action.

Potsdam – The international crises and wars are also reflected in the numbers of refugees entering the country without permission. From the beginning of this year to the end of September, 92,119 people had already crossed the border into Germany illegally, said the federal police on Saturday (October 21st) in Potsdam. This means that more people came to Germany irregularly in the first nine months of 2023 than in the whole of last year.

Migration as high as it was last in 2016: and the trend is rising

The last time the number of illegal entries was higher was in 2016. At that time, according to the Federal Police, 111,843 refugees came to Germany irregularly within a year. The trend has recently been increasing: in September 2023, the federal police counted 21,366 refugees who entered the country illegally – around twice as many as in July. For comparison: In February 2016, 25,650 people entered the country illegally, the highest monthly figure to date.

Month 2022 2023 January 4440 7588 February 3843 5367 March 4682 6672 April 4504 7718 May 5036 8532 June 6669 9461 July 6941 10,714 August 8846 14,701 September 12,709 21,366 October 13,167 November 12,538 December 8611 In total 91,986 92,119 (as of September 30, 2023) Source: Federal Police

The Interior Ministry announces permanent controls at the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland

Refugees are often helpless against smugglers. About a week ago, a smuggling vehicle crashed in Bavaria after a police chase, killing seven people. “I am shocked by the news of the serious traffic accident with several fatalities in a suspected smuggling across the German-Austrian border,” wrote Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) about the incident on the X platform (formerly Twitter). This shows the cruel way in which smugglers put people’s lives at risk, the minister continued.

Last Monday, the Interior Ministry announced firm controls for the borders with Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland. These should initially last for ten days, but according to the ministry can be extended for a total of two months. In doing so, Fiber wants to combat smuggling and illegal immigration more strongly.

Chancellor Scholz wants tougher action – and calls for migration agreements

In view of the increasing number of refugees, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced Mirror calls for tougher action against rejected asylum seekers and irregular migration in Germany. “We must finally deport on a large scale those who have no right to stay in Germany,” said the Chancellor Mirror. When it comes to migration, humanity and order are needed, Scholz emphasized on Thursday on

With regard to the labor shortage in Germany, the Chancellor added: “What cannot be: We have work – and people who are not allowed to work. Those who have come to us as refugees should therefore be given more opportunities.” We are also taking an offensive approach to ensure that Ukrainian citizens are allowed to work in this country more quickly. Germany needs 1.5 million immigrants to combat the shortage of skilled workers, the chair of the economists, Monika Schnitzer, demanded in July. Scholz emphasized that migration agreements are needed for this. “So that we can create opportunities for workers and talents to get involved with us. So that our economy does not shrink, but grows,” the Chancellor continued.