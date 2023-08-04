The number of houses damaged due to hail in the Apsheron district of Kuban reached 236

The number of houses damaged due to hail in the Apsheron district of the Kuban reached 236, this was announced on August 3 reported in the press service of the local administration.

“Today, heavy precipitation in the form of rain and large hail was observed in the Apsheron region. The epicenter fell on the village of Chernigovskoye, from where calls were received from citizens about partial damage to the roof of private households and cars by hail,” the press service said. The situation is controlled by administration staff, they went to the scene to monitor and provide assistance to local residents.

It is planned that on August 4, the commissions will begin work on assessing the damage caused.

Earlier, the climatologist named the cause of such natural disasters, noting that due to climate change, stronger phenomena will occur in Russia. Tornadoes, large hail, powerful showers and hurricanes are characteristic of a very warm season and are typical manifestations of atmospheric convection.