The press office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told the Russian TASS news agency that the number of house fires in Russia decreased by 18,000 in 2023, compared to 2022.

The office added, “About 92,000 home fires broke out in 2023.”

This represents a decrease of 18,000 fires, compared to the year 2022,” according to what was reported by the Russian TASS news agency. The press office said, quoting Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Korenkov, that “more than 40% of all home fires occurred due to violation of the rules for installing and operating equipment.” electrical”.

Korenkov added that the death toll from fires reached about 7,500 people in 2023, which is slightly less than in 2022.