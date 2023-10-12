Takvim: Türkiye is negotiating with Hamas to return 150 hostages from Israel

The radical Palestinian movement Hamas is holding at least 150 people kidnapped from Israel hostage. This is reported by Takvim.

According to the publication, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instructed to begin the negotiation process on the return of detainees. The hostages taken by Hamas are estimated to include citizens of Israel, China, Thailand, Germany, the United States and Nepal.

Following Erdogan’s instructions to negotiate, Hamas reportedly released the Israeli woman and her child.

Earlier it became known that Erdogan held negotiations with representatives of Hamas. According to sources, the parties discussed the issue of releasing hostages held by the group in Ankara.