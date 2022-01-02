The number of people hospitalized after a fatal road accident with a bus in the Ryazan region has grown to 12 people, the injured in serious condition will be delivered to Ryazan by a helicopter. This was announced on January 2 by the Minister of Health of the region Andrei Prilutsky.

“A total of 12 people were hospitalized with various injuries. Three of them are in intensive care, during the day we will deliver them to Ryazan by air ambulance helicopter, ”the regional government’s Telegram channel quoted him as saying.

Two children were injured in the accident, their health condition is assessed as satisfactory, while minors are under medical supervision, Prilutsky added.

Earlier it was reported about 10 hospitalized. It is known that there were at least 50 people on the bus, of which 21 were injured, and five more died. At the same time, according to unofficial data, six people died.

The accident occurred on the 277th km of the P22 “Caspian” highway in the Skopinsky district. A regular bus heading from Moscow to Astrakhan hit a rail bridge support.

The preliminary cause of the accident with a bus in the Ryazan region was bad weather. According to Izvestia, there is heavy ice in the area of ​​the accident, presumably, the vehicle led and carried it to the support of the railway bridge. A criminal case was initiated.