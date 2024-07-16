“Military Chronicle”: Russian Armed Forces Destroyed 55 to 65 HIMARS Installations in the SVO Zone

The authors of the public “Military Chronicle” have counted the number of US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) destroyed by the Russian army since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. The data is provided on the community’s page on the social network “In contact with”.

It is noted that the Ukrainian side carefully conceals the losses of these weapons, so there are constant disputes about how many of these systems the Russian military destroyed and when. According to open data, during the entire conflict, Ukraine was given at least 55-57 systems of all types: wheeled and tracked versions.

Until January 2024, Western media claimed that the Russian Armed Forces had failed to destroy any of the installations, but in early December 2022, Russian troops destroyed five installations at once as a result of an attack on a warehouse of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the area of ​​Grigorovsky and Shevchenkov in the Zaporizhia region.

In total, according to official statements from the Russian Ministry of Defense and verified sources, it was possible to establish with georeferencing about 56 episodes of M142/M270 destruction, during which from 55 to 65 launchers were destroyed and/or seriously damaged.

Earlier, an unexploded rocket from the HIMARS system fell on the territory of hospital No. 11 in Donetsk. It completely preserved its appearance, as well as the warhead and fuse.

Military expert Anatoly Matviychuk, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, stated that Russian specialists will study the unexploded shell from the American HIMARS complex and will use this information to further combat them.