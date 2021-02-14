Russian companies hide 57 percent of personal data leaks. Izvestia writes about this with reference to the research of the SearchInform company.

At the same time, private organizations are more likely to conceal their mistakes than state-owned companies (41 percent versus 60). All in all, according to experts, in 2020, 58 percent of companies at least once faced an attempt to leak information.

Analysts note that the percentage of silence is declining from year to year. They attribute this to the growing level of education of the population and, as a result, less opportunity for companies to hide obvious miscalculations.

However, experts interviewed by the publication note that the situation will not dramatically improve until the gaps in the legislation are eliminated that allow citizens to receive compensation for leaks. So, now in Russia only a fine of 75 thousand rubles is provided for punishment, and these funds do not go to the victims, but to the state budget. Another way to get companies to handle their customer data more carefully could be through independent oversight by third parties.

On February 12, Yandex reported a data breach of about five thousand mailboxes. As noted in the company’s blog, users whose data was compromised were sent a notice of password change. An internal leak was discovered during an audit by Yandex’s security service. It turned out that one of the employees provided unauthorized access to users’ mailboxes. The company clarified that it was one of three system administrators who had such access rights.

In January, Anton Kukanov, head of the Roskachestvo Center for Digital Expertise, gave Russians advice on how to protect themselves from personal data leakage. The expert noted that half of all stolen data in the first quarter of last year were logins and passwords. This is due to the high proportion of spyware in malware campaigns against individuals. In order to minimize the risk of data leakage, Kukanov recommended not to click on suspicious links and not to trust sites with illegal content. According to him, along with free programs or films, there can be a very unpleasant means of “monetizing” them in the form of a virus.