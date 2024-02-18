Over the past year, there have been fewer adherents of a healthy lifestyle in 28 regions, analysts from the consulting company FinExpertiza have found. The principles of healthy lifestyle were most actively abandoned in the Jewish Autonomous Region, Belgorod Region, Adygea, Primorsky Territory and Samara Region.

The fewest Russians who lead a healthy lifestyle live in the Magadan Region, the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Primorsky Territory.

EMC preventive and anti-aging medicine doctor Elena Lyubimkina believes that not all people lead a healthy lifestyle, since maintaining it requires a lot of effort.

“It’s difficult to go to bed on time every day, minimize the use of gadgets, introduce physical activity into the daily routine and monitor nutrition,” she explained to Izvestia.

Despite the decline in the number of adherents to a healthy lifestyle in some regions, in 57 it has, on the contrary, increased. Most adherents of sports and correct habits were found in Sevastopol, the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, the Novgorod Region, Udmurtia and Tuva.

In addition, such people have increased in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, Ivanovo Region, Tuva, Nenets Autonomous Okrug and Chuvashia.

Therapist Alexander Barvinsky linked commitment to a healthy lifestyle with the region’s income.

“The poorer the region, the lower the access of its residents to normal products. Also, the number of healthy lifestyles depends on the conditions in the region: are there outdoor sports grounds, are fitness centers available, how long do people work, and so on,” he explained

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Mortal habits: where in Russia the least people adhere to a healthy lifestyle