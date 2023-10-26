Next Saturday, October 28 at 7:05 p.m. at the Jalisco Stadium, the Tigres UANL will visit Club Deportivo Guadalajara, in a match corresponding to matchday 14 of the 2023 Apertura Tournament.
Unfortunately for the coaching staff led by Robert Dante Siboldi not counting on the French forward André-Pierre Gignacbecause he will have to serve a one-match suspension by accumulating five yellow cards throughout the regular phase of this tournament.
With the loss of the all-time top scorer of the San Nicolás de los Garza team, they lose practically a third of the goals they have scored in the Apertura 2023. The French attacker has scored eight of the 26 goals that the cats have in this tournament.
The royal scorers after the Frenchman are Mexicans: Ozziel Herrera and Juan Pablo Vigón, with three notes. The Argentine Nicolás Ibáñez has the same amount, followed by Diego Lainez, Raymundo Fulgencio, Jesús Angulo and Luis Quinones with two notes. While Rafael Carioca He has a goal in his account.
André-Pierre Gignac He has scored seven of the last 11 goals that Tigres UANL has scored in the tournament. The French striker is the second leader in goals with eight goals, just one away from Harold Preciado and Carlos Gonzalez.
