In January 2022, Microsoft revealed that more than 25 million people already had a subscription to Xbox Game Pass, making this service one of the most successful in this market. However, this figure has not been updated since then, something that has worried more than one person. Thus, A recent analysis has revealed the current number of users with this serviceand the result has positive and negative points.

Recently, IGN contacted Omdia, a market analysis and research company, in order to have more information about Xbox Game Pass users. While Microsoft has not shared official details on this topic, Omnia has noted that, By the end of 2023, more than 33.3 million players have registered with Game Pass. This is what was said about it:

“Our forecast estimates that total Xbox Game Pass subscriptions (excluding Core/Live Gold) are 33.3 million by the end of 2023, representing 13% growth, up from 15% in 2022. We are seeing a slowdown in the adoption of Xbox Game Pass despite Microsoft's claims to the contrary thanks to the repositioning of Xbox Live Gold as Xbox Game Pass Core.”

Omdia has noted that in 2022 there was a 15% increase in the number of Game Pass users, but in 2023 we only saw 13% growth. However, it is important to mention that this analysis does not take into account Xbox Game Pass Core. Along with this, it has been revealed that 55% of users have Game Pass Ultimatewhich offers us this service on consoles, PC and includes Live Gold.

Thus, It is very likely that the number of users is actually greater than 33.3 million when we take into account Xbox Game Pass Core. Along with this, it is expected that Activision Blizzard games will join this service this year, so it is very likely that the number of players with one of these subscriptions will increase considerably in 2024.

However, Xbox and Microsoft still do not share official information related to the number of users in Game Pass. Although the reason behind this decision is not known, it is likely that the companies are not entirely happy with the growth that the platform has had, or it may be something similar to Netflix, where revealing these details could have consequences. negative to your business.

We just have to wait for this information to be confirmed or denied.. On related topics, Persona 3 Reload and more games are coming to Xbox Game Pass. Similarly,Baldur's Gate 3 Will it come to this platform?

Editor's Note:

33.3 million users is a good number, especially considering the player base on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. While one could argue that the number could be higher, since the service is also available on PC and cloud platforms, it is important to remember that not everyone is interested in this proposition.

Via: IGN