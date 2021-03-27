A study found that the number of fraudulent web pages related to Covid 19 vaccines grew by 300% during the last 8 months.

According Check Point Research, a computer security specialist, the increase is a consequence of the acceleration in the coronavirus vaccination process, with some 250 million doses already administered worldwide.

However, even though this global vaccination program is unprecedented in scope, at this time not even 1% of the world’s population has received the full course of the vaccine.

And that intensifies the chances of fraud: Currently, there are billions of people who are still waiting for their first dose, which leads to wanting information about when they will receive it, which of all the available vaccines will they receive, what are the possible side effects, etc.

Social networks are also a source of attacks. AP Photo

This concern leads many users to carry out a related search on the Internet, a circumstance that cybercriminals take advantage of to scam users.

The increase in the number of domain registrations related to the vaccine indicates that cybercriminals are preparing web pages that mimic the originals to attract users and steal their credentials and banking data, or to install malware on their computers and mobile devices .

7,056 new vaccine-related domains

To be scammed, it’s as simple as that an unsuspecting user enter their details, such as the email address and the access password. In this way, a cybercriminal has the keys to one or more private or corporate accounts of the person in question, which they can then sell or exploit for their own benefit.

From the beginning of November 2020, until now, Check Point Research has documented 7,056 new domains related to the vaccine, of which 294 are considered potentially dangerous.

When comparing with the previous period, that is, between July and October, the Check Point researchers had only registered 1,773 new domains, of which 228 were considered potentially dangerous.

Thus, the registration of domains came to increase 300% in the two periods of time, while websites considered dangerous increased by 29%.

How to protect yourself: tips

Websites deceive users but leave identifiable traces. Photo Shutterstock

Attention with spelling mistakes: It is essential to be attentive to how these pages are written and to the use of different domains: for example, a .co instead of .com. or misspellings, both are an indication that it is a fraud.

Be wary of offers “buy vaccines online”: As tempting as it may be at a time as delicate as today, these offers are a scam.

Never share your credentials: credential theft is one of the main targets of cyberattacks. Many people reuse the same usernames and passwords on many different accounts, so stealing the credentials of a single account is likely to give a cybercriminal access to several. Therefore, account credentials should never be shared and it is important not to reuse passwords.

Always be suspicious of password reset emails: When you receive an unsolicited password reset email, you should always visit the website directly (do not click on the links) and change the password to a different one on that website and any other where you have used the Same password By clicking on a link, it is possible to reset the password for that account to a new one. By sending a fake password reset email to a similar phishing site, they can lead to the user entering their account credentials and sending them to them.