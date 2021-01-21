In Russia last year, the number of foreigners decreased by more than 70%, reports RIA News with reference to the data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As specified, in January-November 2020, 5.2 million foreign citizens arrived in the Russian Federation. Most often, citizens came from the CIS countries, the share of Europeans was 7.3%.

44% of foreigners arrived in the Russian Federation for private purposes, 24% of visitors visited the country for work.

We will remind, in March 2020, against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, Russia limited international passenger flights. Regular flights abroad began to recover in August.

It was also reported that the reduction of foreign labor in different regions of the Russian Federation in 2020 ranged from 20 to 50%. In particular, in the Far East, as well as in the Volga and Ural federal districts, there is a shortage of migrants in the construction sector.