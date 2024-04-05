Russian Emergency Situations Ministry: about 600 houses on 9 streets were flooded in Orsk due to a dam break

About 600 houses on nine streets were flooded in Orsk, Orenburg region, as a result of a dam break, this number was reported by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in Telegram-channel.

Water continues to flow into the old part of the city, where the private sector is predominantly located. Rescuers are evacuating residents using watercraft. There are about 230 people, including 73 children, in 12 temporary accommodation centers.

More than 530 specialists, 125 pieces of equipment and 75 watercraft are working on site.

On the evening of April 5 in Orsk, near Orenburgskaya Street, a soil dam on the Ural River broke. More than four thousand houses and more than ten thousand residents were in the flood zone. Before this, two leaks were discovered on the dam, and there was a possibility of it breaking.