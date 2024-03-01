This Friday, March 1, the Gaza Ministry of Health indicated that the number of Palestinians who died a day earlier, while waiting in line to receive humanitarian aid, increased to at least 112. Local authorities and witnesses point to fire from the Israeli Army, which refuses to attribute most of the deaths to a stampede. After what happened, calls from international leaders for an independent and rigorous investigation are growing. Meanwhile, the Hamas group said that seven hostages still in its possession were killed by Israeli bombings. However, the group has not clarified when those attacks occurred.

The number of fatalities increases among the crowd waiting for the distribution of food in Gaza.

This Friday, March 1, the enclave's Ministry of Health provided an update in which it indicated that the death toll rose to at least 112 and that more than 280 people were injured.in the midst of questionable circumstances.

The Health Ministry, reporters from the on-site news agency 'Al Jazeera' and Witnesses claim that Israeli troops caused the tragedy by shooting into the crowd. However, The forces of the Jewish-majority country claim that most of the deaths occurred due to a stampedealthough they admit that they allegedly shot into the air and into the limbs of some Gazans in the area, when they were threatened by an avalanche of people.

Our children are starving, and when we go out to try to get a bag of flour they shoot us

Hundreds of people gathered around 38 delivery trucks, desperate to get food, at a time when many families have been left without supplies due to the war and the limited influx of assistance.

“Our children are dying of hunger and when we go out to try to grab a bag of flour they shoot at us, some are run over. “They send this aid so that the Jews can kill our children,” commented a Gazan woman who was present on al Rashid Street, where the events took place.

Although Israeli sources assured that the soldiers fired live bullets after feeling threatened by the crowd, they deny any responsibility.

“Some began to violently push and even trample other Gazans to death, they were looting humanitarian supplies,” said Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israeli Army, who added that “the tank commander decided to withdraw to avoid harm to the thousands of Gazans who were there.”

Voices calling for independent investigation grow

But the lack of clarity of what happened outrages the international community. This Friday, one day after the massacre, more international leaders have joined the repudiation. Among them the spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Matthew Miller.

“We are urgently seeking additional information about exactly what happened. We have been in contact with the Israeli Government since early this morning and understand that the investigation is ongoing. “We will follow that investigation closely and press for answers.”

An apparently strong statement from Israel's greatest ally. Meanwhile, the UN called for an independent investigation and the head of Foreign Affairs of the European Union, Josep Borrell, described what happened as “yet another carnage in Gaza.”

Deeply disturbed by images from Gaza. Every effort must be made to investigate what happened and ensure transparency Humanitarian aid is a lifeline for those in need and access to it must be ensured. We stand by civilians, urging their protection in line with international law — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 1, 2024



The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, joined the calls for an independent investigation.

In Latin America, the Brazilian Government joined the condemnation in the last hours. The Administration of Luis Inacio Lula da Silva declared that the event “demonstrates that Israel's military action in Gaza has no ethical or legal limits,” and once again called for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict.”

“Humanity is failing the civilians of Gaza. And it is time to avoid new massacres,” added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the South American giant, in a statement.

At the beginning of the week, President Joe Biden had been optimistic about the possibility of reaching a ceasefire agreement for next week, before Ramadan, but the optimism faded after what happened in northern Gaza. The president now states that it is “unlikely” that an agreement will be reached.

193 Gazans killed in the last day; Hamas says Israeli strikes killed seven hostages

As international condemnation grows over the deaths of those waiting for much-needed humanitarian aid, the Israeli Army continues its siege on the enclave.

In the last 24 hours, at least 193 Gazans were killed and 920 injured in Israeli attackssaid the Gaza Ministry of Health.

The total number of fatalities thus rose to 30,228since the ongoing war began on October 7, in response to the Hamas attack that left around 1,200 dead in southern Israel.

Palestinians carry the body of a person killed in an Israeli bombing raid, after it was recovered from under the rubble of a house in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, March 1, 2024. © AFP/Said Khatib

For its part, The Al-Qassam brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, claimed that seven of the people it held hostage died during Israeli bombings.

However, the group did not clarify when the attacks occurred in which it claims the hostages died.

During its surprise attack on Israel, about five months ago, the Islamist movement kidnapped around 240 people and after the week-long truce between the two sides, which took place at the end of 2023, More than 100 captives have remained in their power, according to figures from Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Meanwhile, civilians are caught daily in the midst of Israeli fighting and shelling that has devastated entire neighborhoods and forced 1.7 million people to flee their homes.

According to the UN, nearly 1.5 million displaced people have arrived in Rafah, a city where around 270,000 Palestinians lived before the war.

We want a ceasefire that allows people to return to their homes, even if that means sleeping in the ruins

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains determined to launch a ground offensive to defeat Hamas in Rafah, which the group that controls Gaza claims is the last stronghold.

On the streets of the Gaza Strip, residents want a permanent ceasefire that is not intermittent like the one in November and December of last year.

“We want a ceasefire that allows people to return to their homes, even if it means sleeping in the ruins,” said Youssef Kafafni, a displaced Palestinian in Rafah.

Parallel to the war in Gaza, a wave of violence is growing in the West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967. The Israeli Army opened fire on Thursday against three brothers near the city of Hebron, killing two of them, the Palestinian agency Wafa reported. .

Two Israelis were also shot dead in an attack near a settlement, attributed by the Army to “a terrorist” who was killed.

European Commission will deliver only a portion of funds promised to UNRWA

Brussels will only provide 50 million euros of the 82 million euros, about $88.56 million, of planned aid.

The measure was taken following accusations from Israel that 12 of the humanitarian agency's thousands of employees were allegedly involved in the Hamas attack against Israel.

However, UN investigators highlight that the Netanyahu Government has not yet provided the alleged evidence after more than a month of making its serious allegations public. UNRWA dismissed the employees allegedly involved.



FILE – U.N. Palestinian refugee agency Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at UNRWA headquarters in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. © AP – Bilal Hussein

The United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA), the main aid provider in Gaza, faces serious liquidity problems after several countries decided not to contribute more financially to the agency, due to these accusations.

The suspension of funding by more than a dozen countries resulted in $450 million in losses, almost half of UNRWA's 2024 budget.

With Reuters, AP and local media