The spread of fakes about the elections to the State Duma in 2021 may begin as early as October-November of this year, Izvestia was told in the working group of the Public Chamber (OP) to counter the dissemination of inaccurate information on the Internet. They predict that the number of such materials will exceed 10 thousand.

– In 2021, the number of fakes will be many times greater than this. I regard the last EDG as a dress rehearsal for the “Battle of Moscow” next year. Two weeks before the regional campaign, the EDG had 3,000 fakes, and a year later there will be major federal elections that will affect all regions. I think that the number of “fakes” will go beyond 10 thousand unambiguously, – explained the head of the working group Alexander Malkevich.

A big problem is the widespread use of anonymous Telegram channels, believes Irina Rukavishnikova, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building. According to her, it is necessary to strengthen the technological capabilities to remove and block such information.

During a single voting day, the Public Chamber revealed almost 3 thousand fakes. For example, unreliable publications about the candidate for governor of the Irkutsk region from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Mikhail Shchapov were revealed. A striking example of inaccurate information in the OP considers the disseminated information that students of Novosibirsk State University are offered 500 rubles for a vote in elections to the Legislative Assembly of the region. Another case is the publication of a video clip about the campaigning of the deputy chairman of one of the PECs of the Smolensk region addressed to one of the candidates, the OP notes. All incidents have been verified and have not been confirmed.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

Harmful stuffing: the number of fakes will grow before the Duma elections