Spanish exports of goods sank 10% last year due to the pandemic. Imports fell even more: 14.7%, according to Customs data published yesterday by the Secretary of State for Commerce. However, behind this bump in foreign trade there is encouraging data: the number of regular exporters has increased slightly. This means that Spanish companies were able to keep their clients out despite the slump in demand. A fact that underlines that the markets are maintained and that it is only a matter of them recovering so that sales abroad start again.

A study published in Funcas by De Lucio, Mínguez, Minondo and Requena concluded that with the data from March to June, the fall in merchandise exports had been much greater with covid-19 than in the previous crisis of 2008. And it pointed out that recovery would depend on whether in the midst of uncertainty the export base was preserved. The good news is that in December goods exports continued to trace the V of a recovery and reached positive terrain with a growth of 0.9% compared to the same month of the previous year. This is the first year-on-year increase in sales since March. And the number of regular exporters, those who have been exporting for at least four years in a row, even rose slightly in 2020, 4% to 55,133 companies, a new record.

In the last decade, this figure has grown every year and accumulates an increase of 42%, which had made the foreign sector a pillar of the recovery from the previous crisis. And in the light of this data this time can also play a very prominent role. “We make a very positive assessment of the resilience these companies have shown in a critical year. They are ready to export again and we are convinced that foreign trade will be an engine for recovery, just as it happened in the previous crisis, ”says the Secretary of State for Trade, Xiana Méndez.

If the export fabric had been lost, the situation would be very different, since what really costs is to make the investment and start and strengthen a commercial relationship. It seems that these relationships have not been interrupted and, in principle, it will only be necessary to reload more merchandise in the trucks and containers.

Last year the collapse of world trade was greater than the drop in global GDP: -9.6% compared to -3.5%. The pandemic has further damaged trade flows due to limitations on mobility. And in such a complicated year, Spanish exports (-10%) have performed better than French (-16.3%), British (-14.6%), American (-12.9%), and Japanese (-11.1%). On the other hand, they have evolved a little worse than the German ones (-9.3%), the Italians (-9.7%), the average of the euro zone (-9.1%) and the community average (-8, 3%). Sales abroad from China, the origin of the pandemic, have recovered and are up 3.6%. What is not so positive for the rest of the countries is that Chinese imports are still down 1.1%.

Uneven impact

The evolution by sectors shows that the pandemic has had a very uneven impact. Sales of food, beverages and tobacco grew a robust 5.5%, partly due to the good performance of the French and German markets, partly because they have fattened meat exports to China due to swine fever.

On the contrary, the capital goods and the automobile sector fell by 12.6% and 12.9%, respectively. Although these two branches have recovered a lot compared to the months of confinement, when back in April and May they sank 80%.

On the import side, the 39% drop in energy products stands out, on which Spain is dependent. Lower fuel consumption due to restrictions and the sharp fall in oil prices due to lower demand have substantially reduced the value of purchases and largely explain why imports have fallen more than exports. This is reflected in an improvement in the energy balance, whose deficit drops by 37%. The non-energy balance shows a surplus of 1,106 million compared to the 8,737 million deficit of the previous year. And the total trade deficit for 2020 amounts to 13,422 million, 58% lower than the 31,979 million in 2019.

The Exporters Club recalls that exports have fallen back to 2016 levels and calls for more support for internationalization policies. Commerce alleges that some 200 million will be allocated to this endeavor from European funds. And he maintains that a recovery has already been observed since the summer. In addition, he argues that better prospects are opening with vaccination, the Brexit agreement and the arrival of the Biden Administration. Regarding future negotiations to remove the tariffs imposed by the United States on Spanish products such as wine, olives or cheese, Méndez is optimistic. And when it comes to foreign investment, Commerce says that the covid has not caused a significant increase in divestments.