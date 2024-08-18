Ciudad Juarez.- This weekend, the number of drunk drivers detected by members of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) was considerably reduced.

This is the lowest number of offenders arrested and taken to the Total Civic Recovery Center (Cerecito) during the current administration, reported the Coordinator of Road Safety, César Alberto Tapia Martínez.

12 people were arrested for committing a traffic violation and three more people crashed their vehicles and were found to be intoxicated with alcohol, Tapia Martínez said.

The official said that for three months now they have seen a decrease in offenders, due to the fact that awareness is being created by disseminating the risks of driving while intoxicated.