Over the past two years, the number of driving schools in Russia has decreased by 15% – from 7 thousand to 5.96 thousand, follows from the data of the analytical service “Kontur.Focus”. In addition, the traffic police issued 12% fewer permits to such organizations in 2022, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia told Izvestia.

“In 2021, the divisions of the State traffic inspectorate issued 764 conclusions on the compliance of the educational and material base of organizations engaged in educational activities and implementing basic professional training programs for vehicle drivers. In 2022, 672 such conclusions were issued,” the ministry said in a statement.

This document is issued to driving schools every five years, and organizations cannot carry out their activities without it.

Especially many driving schools have closed since the beginning of 2022, Alexander Achkasov, chairman of the board of the Union of Driving Schools of Moscow, told Izvestiya. According to him, first of all, small and non-network organizations leave the market.

Sanctions, the departure of foreign automakers, higher prices for cars and components have led to the fact that driving schools have to literally survive, says Mikhail Borodachev, General Director of AutoDriver.

“The number of people who can afford education has decreased. Fewer students means less revenue, and we have to pay for the rent of premises, service cars. A driving school is a self-sustaining business, there is no outside funding, ”the expert told Izvestia.

He stressed that the cost of renting premises has risen by 30%, and maintenance of cars – by almost 40%. The logical way out of the situation is to increase the prices for services, but this is not easy to do. The cost of education for category “B” is 45 thousand rubles, and for comfortable work, schools must raise the price to 60 thousand rubles.

“Under the current conditions, it is almost impossible to do this, because if our organization raises the cost, and the neighboring one does not, then a small flow of students will simply move to another school,” Borodachev emphasized.

