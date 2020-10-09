In Russia, the number of companies that optimize the number of personnel has doubled over the month. This is evidenced by the results of a survey of the job search service SuperJob, which appeared at the disposal of Izvestia on Friday, October 9.

The survey involved 500 representatives of companies and organizations from all districts of the country in 78 settlements. It was attended by personnel managers and other representatives of personnel services of enterprises and organizations responsible for recruiting personnel. The study was conducted from 1 to 5 October.

As a result, it turned out that the number of employers conducting small redundancies as part of headcount optimization has grown from 7% to 14% since September.

It is noted that SuperJob has been monitoring the labor market on the situation with staff layoffs since 2010. So, most often they talked about layoffs in December 2014: then only 59% of companies did not carry out layoffs and were not planned. “This situation began to develop after the annexation of Crimea and the imposition of sanctions: the number of reductions increased in September 2014, reached a maximum in December and began to decline only in the spring of 2015,” the message says.

In early September 2020, the number of layoffs dropped to historic lows, with 86% of companies saying no layoffs were being made or planned.

“The easing of quarantine measures and the partial opening of borders have led to a revival in the labor market, and the recruiting activity of employers has even exceeded last year’s values,” said SuperJob.

However, already in October, against the backdrop of news about a worsening epidemiological situation, the number of layoffs increased again, while companies where layoffs are not being made or planned – 78%, which is slightly more than the average for the labor market for 10 years – 76%.

On the eve of the job search service hh.ru reported that by the end of this year every fifth employer plans to cut a part of employees in its team – 22%. From the hh.ru poll for Izvestia it follows that almost every tenth organization – 11% – will reduce the size of salaries.