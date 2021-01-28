On Thursday, the number of detected cases of COVID-19 in the country increased by 19,138 (to 3,793,810). RIA News with reference to information from the operational headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The incidence is recorded in 85 regions of Russia. 2208 people (11.5%) suffer from the disease without clinical manifestations.

We will remind, on January 27, the number of newly detected cases of COVID-19 in Russia was less than 18 thousand (17,741) for the first time since October 29.

The day before, it was reported that, according to doctors, half of the children infected with COVID-19 are mildly ill. The peak incidence occurs in adolescents aged 14-15.

Rospotrebnadzor gave a forecast when the decline in the incidence of coronavirus in Russia will begin. The deputy head of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Alexander Gorelov, said that now the country has entered a stage of stabilization, and in March a noticeable decrease in the level of spread of COVID-19 is expected.