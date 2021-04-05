The number of detected cases of coronavirus infection in the world has exceeded 130 million, follows from the data of the World Health Organization (WHO).

So, as of April 5, a total of 130,422,190 COVID-19 cases were recorded. North and South America are the leaders in this indicator (56,580,222), followed by Europe (45,852,597).

At the same time, 2,842,135 people became victims of the coronavirus, of which more than 1.36 million were in the American continent and over 980 thousand in European countries.

On March 30, WHO published a report following its experts’ trip to China to investigate the origin of SARS-CoV-2. Experts considered the laboratory origin of the coronavirus extremely unlikely. One of the most plausible versions is the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 to humans from bats through an unknown intermediate animal.

After the publication of the document, a number of countries expressed “joint concern” in connection with the report on the origin of the coronavirus. In their statement, they claim that the organization allegedly did not provide the data in full, and the international expert study of COVID-19 was carried out late, many samples were lost.

An outbreak of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus occurred in Wuhan, China at the end of December 2019, then the virus began to spread in other countries. On March 11, 2020, WHO characterized the spread of coronavirus in the world as a pandemic.