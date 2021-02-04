There are 812 people in the temporary detention center for foreign citizens (TsVSIG) in Sakharov. About this agency TASS Marina Litvinovich, a member of the Public Monitoring Commission of Moscow, said.

According to her, up to 90 percent of citizens in the special detention center were detained during unauthorized protests. She noted that most of the complaints of the detainees were related to access to communications and personal belongings. Moreover, each has a sleeping place, mattress, pillow and blanket.

Litvinovich said that she plans on Friday, February 5, to go to Sakharovo again to distribute water and hygiene items.

On February 4, it became known that the arrested protesters were being brought to the TsVSIG in Sakharov in New Moscow. At the same time, buses with people stand for five hours in the cold at the entrance. Among others, the editor-in-chief of Mediazona, Sergei Smirnov, was in the detention center. He and 27 other people, judging by the photographs, were put in an eight-person cell, where there are bunk metal beds without mattresses. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that

Unauthorized actions in support of Alexei Navalny (founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation – FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent) were held on January 23 and 31, February 2 in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, Chelyabinsk, Yekaterinburg, Yakutsk and other large cities.