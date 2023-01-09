The governor of the Federal District, Ibanez Rocha, announced on January 8 that more than 400 people were detained by police for participating in riots in the Brazilian capital.

“I inform you that at the moment more than 400 people have been detained, who will pay for the crimes committed. We continue to work in order to identify all the other participants in these terrorist acts that occurred in the Federal District this afternoon, ”he wrote on his Twitter account.

Rocha also promised to restore public order. In addition, the Governor published a video message in which he asked for forgiveness from President Luiz Lula da Silva, as well as the heads of the legislative and judicial authorities of the country for the pogroms organized by supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that at least 170 people were detained during the riots. It is noted that four buses with protesters were sent to the specialized police department.

According to preliminary data, about 5 thousand citizens took part in the riots.

Currently, mass protests by supporters of the former head of state, Jair Bolsonaro, are taking place in the capital of Brazil. It was assumed that the demonstrations would be peaceful. However, the protests turned into a massive seizure of government buildings. The protesters demand the resignation of President Lula da Silva.

On the eve it became known that supporters of the former president of Brazil clashed with the police and broke into the building of the state parliament in the country’s capital.

Also received information that the protesters began to smash the Parliament of Brazil. In addition, videos of alleged acts of vandalism in the presidential palace in the capital are published on the Web. Brazilian Federal Police Chief Anderson Torres said the perpetrators will not go unpunished.

State agency Agencia Brasil reported that a military police helicopter from the Brazilian Capital Federal District dropped stun and flash grenades, as well as tear gas grenades, on protesters.

Brazilian President Lulu da Silva was evacuated to a safe area away from the central part of the state capital.

Lula da Silva declared a state of emergency in the capital until the end of January in connection with the riots. In addition, the head of state promised to take action against the protesters responsible for the pogroms, as well as the police officers who condoned it.

Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Brazil Alexei Labetsky called on embassy staff and Russians in the country’s capital to “restrict access to the city and avoid crowds” due to riots. According to him, the situation in Brasilia remains tense. At the moment, the diplomatic mission has not received information about the affected citizens of Russia. There were also no requests for help from them.

According to the Globo TV channel, law enforcement officers have now regained control of all the buildings that were seized during the riots. Numerous damage and breakdowns are recorded inside.

On January 1, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took the oath of office and became President of Brazil for the third time. He won the October 31 elections by 1.8% over his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. da Silva’s mandate is four years.