Delegation of the Tax Agency in Madrid. EFE

The number of large defaulters with the Treasury is reduced. As of December 31, 2020, there were 3,869 taxpayers and companies that had debts of more than one million euros with the treasury, compared to 3,930 the previous year, according to sources from the Tax Agency. This figure represents a decrease of 1.6%. The total amount they owe is also reduced by 1%: almost 14,100 million, compared to 14,200 million the previous year.

More information

This is the seventh list of defaulters with the treasury published by the Tax Agency. It includes both companies and individuals who have pending debts and penalties with the treasury for an amount greater than one million euros, and began to be published annually in 2015 with a dissuasive objective. The bursting of the housing bubble after the Great Recession made firms related to the real estate sector fatten the list with an increasingly relevant weight. Many of them, which have become zombie companies, continue to carry large debts to this day.

On the black list with the Treasury this year there are 312 individuals, who accumulate a debt of 673 million. In the previous edition there were fewer taxpayers, 304, but the amount they owed was higher: 688 million. The number of legal entities, on the contrary, is reduced: 3,557 companies amounting to 13,426 million ― compared to 3,626 in the 2020 list―, as well as their debt (13,557 million in the 2020 list).

Famous people have paraded through this list, from actors to footballers. The list of defaulters of individuals who owed the most money to the Treasury at the end of 2019 – and published in 2020 – was headed by Neymar, the Brazilian forward of Paris Saint-Germain, with 34.6 million euros. He was followed by an old acquaintance of the Tax Agency, the businessman Agapito García Sánchez, with a debt of almost 16 million. The third place was occupied, with 15.7 million, Teresa Maldonado, who together with her husband Jesús Ruiz piloted the real estate developer Aifos, the fourth company that owed the most to the Treasury in 2019, with 99 million euros.

According to sources from the Tax Agency, 424 defaulters who appeared on the 2020 list, and who accumulated a debt of 1,095 million, no longer appear on the 2021 list. The exit may be due to both the total or partial cancellation of the debt, such as an agreement to postpone or suspend the amounts to be paid. On the contrary, 363 new debtors have entered, with an amount pending payment of 975 million euros.

On the other hand, 2,608 debtors that appeared in the first list of 2015 no longer appear in this latest publication. That is, more than half of them have come off the black list with the treasury. And more than 2,500 defaulters that appeared in 2015 had paid 1,042 million euros to the treasury until June 20, 2021.

Threshold reduction

The new anti-fraud law, which has just been approved in the Senate and will now have to return to Congress to complete its processing, foresees that the threshold to appear on the list will be reduced from one million euros to 600,000 euros and will be Include the name of the joint administrators of the delinquent companies. The recovery plan that the Government has sent to Brussels to unlock European funds incorporates this new rule as one of the key reforms to which Spain has committed. According to the roadmap marked in the document sent to the European Commission, the reduction of the threshold would become effective as of 2022.

There is, however, a judicial appeal underway that may call into question the publication of the list. The Supreme Court has admitted to processing an appeal filed by the businesswoman Cristina Cort Lagos, who in 2018, together with her brother, was the natural person with the largest debt with the treasury ―27.84 million euros― due to a crime fiscal. Cort Lagos alleged that the appearance of his name on the list represents an attack on the right to honor and privacy, in addition to denouncing that the protection of his data was violated. The businesswoman also denounced that the General Tax Law establishes that the list only takes into account “state-owned taxes”, while in her case it was a debt derived from a tax offense.