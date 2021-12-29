The Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP) of Russia has named the number of debtors who are not entitled to leave Russia as of December this year. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the service, restrictions on leaving the country apply to 4.6 million people. The bailiffs reminded the Russians of the need to check debts and pay them off in order to easily travel abroad. You can find out about the debts on the department’s website using the “Databank of Enforcement Proceedings” service and in the “FSSP of Russia” mobile application, they added. The presence of a restriction can be checked using the FSSP of Russia service “Proceedings of Enforcement Proceedings” on the portal of public services.

On December 16, the State Duma adopted a bill according to which Russians who cannot travel abroad because of their debt will be able to pay it off right at the airport before departure. The process of debt repayment will take place automatically using the Digital Enforcement Proceedings service. Passenger data will be updated in the databases of various departments within a few minutes.