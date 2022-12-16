At least nine protesters died on the first day of application of the state of emergency in Peru, which Add 17 deaths since this Sunday in the marches against President Dina Boluartethe Congress and by the convocation of a constituent assembly.

The deaths occurred especially in the southern department of Ayacucho, where the Regional Health Directorate confirmed seven dead and 52 injuredwhile the other two people died in the department of La Libertad, in the north of the country.

The Government of Boluarte decreed this Wednesday the state of emergency at the national level for 30 days to control the acts of vandalism and violence committed in the protest demonstrations against him and this Thursday a curfew was decreed in 15 provinces of eight departments.

This Thursday, the strongest riots in the country occurred in Ayacucho, where at least seven people died after protesters invaded the airport, something that provoked a reaction from the Armed Forces.

The Regional Government of Ayacucho issued a statement on Thursday night in which it blames Boluarte for the deathsto the ministers of the Interior, of Defense and affirms that they must “immediately resign from office”, and also calls for the censure of the board of directors of the Congress of the Republic to be able to install a transitional government.

Hundreds of demonstrators, in favor of Pedro Castillo and against Congress.

It also calls for an immediate stop to the use of firearms and the repression by the Armed Forces and the Police.

The authorities have not given details of the circumstances of the two deceased reported in La Libertad.

Thus, these nine fatalities are added to the six deceased in the southern department of Apurímac, a fatality in Arequipa, and another deceased in La Libertad, since the protests intensified this Sunday in various parts of the country.

Until now, The identifications of all the victims have not been provided, but at least two of them were minors.

Faced with this situation, on Thursday night a decree was published detailing that among the different points that will have mobility restricted, at least for the next five days, are the cities of Arequipa and Cuzco, the second and third most important cities in the country.

“During the mandatory social immobilization (curfew), people can circulate on roads for public use for the acquisition, production and supply of food, which includes its storage and distribution for sale to the public,” the decree indicates.

