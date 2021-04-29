The total of deceased rescued from the cayuco that has arrived towed tonight to the port of Los Cristianos is 24, of which 22 are adults and 2 minors, all males of sub-Saharan origin, as reported by the Delegation of the Government of the Canary Islands.

The cayuco, in which at least 17 people were said to have died, has reached land after being towed by the sea guard Talía. In the port, a large team formed by the National Police, the Civil Guard, the Red Cross, members of Frontex and firefighters was deployed, who will be in charge of disembarking the bodies.

Around 3:00 p.m. yesterday, the guardamar arrived at the place where the cayuco was located, about 275 miles from the island of El Hierro, which was accompanied since last Monday by a merchant ship that was in the area to prevent it from getting lost. Once with the boat in tow, the guardamar headed for Los Cristianos.

The cayuco was found on Monday morning by an Air Force Salvage and Rescue (SAR) plane that was carrying out maneuvers, so the Maritime Rescue Control Center in Tenerife immediately mobilized the guard Talía , to go to the area, as well as a SAR helicopter.

A self-scale of the firefighters has raised the bodies one by one, which were placed in a shroud that has been installed in the place so that the forensic doctors can carry out the first judicial procedures. Likewise, in the port there are up to five hearse that will be in charge of transporting the bodies to the Forensic Anatomical Institute for an autopsy.

The arrival of the cayuco at the port of Los Cristianos marks the end of a tragic journey of more than twenty days in which only three people, two men and one woman, managed to survive. After being rescued by the SAR helicopter, they were evacuated to Tenerife, where they are hospitalized.