The condition of one of the cars involved in the accident that took place on 3 August in the town of Casabermeja, Malaga, in which three people died and three others were injured. Daniel Perez (EFE)

Andalusia has registered a 54% increase in the number of people who have lost their lives in traffic accidents so far this year. Andalusian roads have recorded 143 deaths since January, which is 50 more than in the same period in 2023. This region is alarmingly exceeding the national average of 5% increase in victims, according to the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) today, Wednesday. Today begins the operation to exit the August long weekend, during which almost 8.3 million trips are expected.

The DGT has expressed its concern about the increase in accidents and deaths, as long-distance journeys have only increased by 4.9%. There is, therefore, no relationship between the increase in mobility and the high mortality rate on the roads of Andalusia. According to traffic data, so far this summer the Civil Guard has recorded 24 accidents, in which 34 people have died, nine of whom were motorcyclists.

The General Directorate of Traffic, in coordination with the Traffic Group of the Civil Guard, is going to put into operation a special surveillance device this long weekend, which will involve an increase in the number of agents on the road and an increase in the number of flights by the Traffic helicopters. In fact, the armed institute’s commanders had an urgent meeting by videoconference on Monday morning to determine the measures that were going to be prioritized until next Sunday. This long weekend is expected to see a large number of trips due to the end of the first of August, due to the four public holidays and for short trips to attend the numerous festivals that are celebrated in many municipalities.

It is also planned to increase the number of speed checks carried out by the Guardia Civil using both fixed and mobile radars. All of these will be announced on illuminated information panels on the roads, which will also display awareness messages for drivers. Among these, special emphasis will be placed on the high accident rate recorded on Andalusian roads in 2024.

Accident profile

The Traffic Department has made a profile of road accidents in Andalusia, highlighting that up to August 11, 50 more deaths had been recorded than in the same period last year. Of these, 30 had died on conventional roads and the other 20 on high-occupancy roads (highways and motorways). Road departures have been the most frequent circumstance with an increase of 34 deaths (75 so far in 2024 compared to 41 last year). This type of accident is characterized by inappropriate speed or driver distraction. The number of motorcycle drivers killed has risen from 18 in 2023 to 37 (19 more), while the number of passenger car occupants has risen from 54 to 69 (15 more) and the number of pedestrians hit from 12 to 5 (7 more), according to DGT data.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

Two out of three deaths occurred during daylight hours (7:00 a.m. to 7:59 p.m.) and 33 fatalities were not wearing any type of safety system: 27 users of four-wheeled vehicles were not wearing a seat belt and two cyclists and four motorcyclists were not wearing a helmet. By province, Granada, Córdoba and Jaén are those that have registered the greatest increase in accidents, with more than double the number of deaths than in 2023.

The General Directorate of Traffic has today issued “a call for caution” and has asked road users to collaborate in reducing the number of deaths. To do so, it asks for “maximum attention, caution and prudence, to respect the rules at all times and, of course, to avoid alcohol and drugs while driving.” It has also reminded that the only safe alcohol level at the wheel is 0.0 and that one should not drive if one has consumed alcohol or drugs. It is preferable that other people do so who have not taken these substances. “It is not worth risking one’s own life or that of others for one drink too many or for a few minutes less. The important thing is always to arrive because, in addition, after a traffic accident nothing is the same again,” concludes the DGT.