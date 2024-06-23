The number of fatalities in the ‘haj’, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, increased this Sunday to more than 1,200, more than half of them Egyptian nationals, in a ritual marked this year by high temperatures, which have bordered on 52 degrees in Saudi Arabia.

According to the criteria of

Health and security sources in Egypt indicated to EFE that the number of deceased Muslim faithful of Egyptian nationality rose to at least 672. The vast majority of them traveled “irregularly.”

The Egyptian Government has confirmed the death of at least 31 pilgrims who were traveling on the official mission to Saudi Arabia, but has admitted that there is a “high number” of dead faithful among those who entered the holy city without being registered.

(Developing).