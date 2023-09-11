Total number of missing remains at 46; according to Civil Defense, 340 thousand were affected by the disaster

The passage of an extratropical cyclone through Rio Grande do Sul left at least 46 people dead in the State as of this Monday (September 11, 2023), according to a Civil Defense bulletin released at 7am. The highest number of victims were recorded in the municipalities of Muçum (16) and Roca Sales (11).

The number of missing remains at 46, of which: 30 from Muçum, 8 from Lajeado and 8 from Arroio do Meio.

The State has 340,918 people affected, 20,490 displaced and 4,794 homeless. To help, the Rio Grande do Sul Executive established a PIX (CNPJ) bank account key to receive donations from those who wish to help flood victims.

PIX for the SOS Rio Grande do Sul account

CNPJ: 92.958.800/0001-38

State Bank of Rio Grande do Sul

Drones are being used to help identify victims, in addition to aircraft, search dogs and state and federal government equipment. According to firefighters, most people died from drowning or being swept away by the current.

The interim president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) announced on Sunday (September 10, 2023) the transfer of R$741 million in transfers to cities affected by the extratropical cyclone in Rio Grande do Sul. Over the weekend, the politician went to the State to visit the municipalities affected by the tragedy.

“President Lula guided us to absolute priority, top priority, in this partnership with the population and the region”, Alckmin told journalists after flying over affected municipalities. The interim president went to Rio Grande do Sul accompanied by 8 ministers.