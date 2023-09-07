Last victim was a child aged 8 to 9 months; governor said alerts are being sent to the population

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), said on Wednesday night (September 6, 2023) that the number of deaths due to the extratropical cyclone in the state had risen to 37. The statement was given in an interview with GloboNews.

According to the governor, the 37th victim was a girl between 8 and 9 months old, in the municipality of Cruzeiro do Sul. Leite stated that more than 2,000 people were removed by helicopters and boats from the Fire Department, the Army and the Military brigade.

The toucan also said that rain alerts were sent to the population, but that, despite the “mathematical models” mentioned the rains and the intensity, the volume of the rain was not foreseen.

“We are not talking about locations in risk zones, we are talking about the central area of ​​the city”, said the governor when mentioning the visit made to the city of Roca Sales. According to Leite, the height of the water in the center of the city reached 4 meters.

EXTRATROPICAL CYCLONE REACHES NORTH GAÚCHO

An extratropical cyclone has been hitting Rio Grande do Sul since Sunday (September 3). Other deaths were also recorded in Santa Catarina.

The northern region of Rio Grande do Sul was the hardest hit by the cyclone. According to Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), more than 60 cities in Rio Grande do Sul face the consequences of the storm.

below the Power360 explains in the sequence of infographics what a cyclone is and how it forms. Understand: