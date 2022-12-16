Protests continue in Peru where demonstrators are calling for the resignation of the new president Dina Boluarte and early elections. Since the president ordered a state of emergency on Wednesday, at least ten people have died in clashes with the police, raising the death toll to 20 from the protests. However, the Government of Peru reaffirmed this Friday its “unconditional support” for the actions of the Armed Forces.

On Wednesday, an emergency declaration came into force throughout Peru for 30 days which, among other things, authorizes the Armed Forces to support the Police in controlling the demonstrations. But it did not deter the demonstrators from protesting and they were still in the streets this Friday, December 16.

“I regret the tragic events that have taken the lives of several compatriots in various regions of the country. This has to stop,” emphasized the new president Dina Boluarte this Friday at a graduation ceremony for officers from the Chorrillos Military School.

Since the declaration of the state of emergency, ten protesters have died, eight of them in the southern department of Ayacucho, according to the Ombudsman. The total number of deaths from the protests rose to 20. There were also 340 injuries, of which the Police said that almost half belonged to their ranks.







Despite the bloodshed, the Government reaffirmed this Friday its “unconditional support” for the actions of the Armed Forces and the National Police in the protests.

“I want to reiterate the unconditional support for our Armed Forces and National Police in this sacrificial task of controlling internal order,” said Defense Minister Alberto Otárola.

Otárola added that the security forces “have taken control of critical national spaces” and announced that “the airlines will soon fly again” in areas of the country whose airports have been closed due to security measures.

Demonstrators on the runway of an airport amid violent protests following the impeachment and detention of former President Pedro Castillo, in Ayacucho, Peru, December 15, 2022. © REUTERS/Miguel Gutierrez

The most virulent demonstrations took place in the south of the country, where several airports remain closed (Andahuaylas, Arequipa, Puno and Ayacucho).

More than a hundred roads were blocked by protesters across the country, and the train to the famous Machu Picchu has stopped working, stranding several hundred tourists.

The demonstrators demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, early elections, the closure of Congress and the calling of a Constituent Assembly. In some cases, they also ask for the reinstatement of former President Pedro Castillo, who received 18 months in preventive detention this Thursday after the failed coup that took place last week.

Call for the demilitarization of the country

This Friday, the Peruvian Ministers of Education, Patricia Correa, and Culture, Jair Pérez, resigned from their posts six days after taking office, denouncing the “disproportionate” response to the demonstrations.

“This morning I presented my resignation letter from the position of Minister of State in the Education portfolio. The death of compatriots has no justification. State violence cannot be disproportionate and cause death,” Correa wrote on Twitter, where shared the letter sent to President Dina Boluarte.

This morning I presented my letter of resignation from the position of Minister of State in the education portfolio. The death of compatriots has no justification. State violence cannot be disproportionate and cause death. #NoMoreDeath pic.twitter.com/0qoZisc9Yc — Patricia Correa (@correapatricia) December 16, 2022



For his part, Pérez explained that “the unfortunate events that have taken place in the country have resulted in the irreparable loss of brothers and sisters” and that these “make his stay in government unsustainable.”

“We demand that the armed forces immediately stop using firearms and tear gas canisters launched from helicopters,” the Ombudsman’s office also said in a statement.

For their part, various Peruvian NGOs called on the government to demilitarize the country.

“We have lost seven human lives in the first five days of protests and since the day of militarization we have doubled the number of deaths and injuries,” denounced Dador in reference to the state of emergency that began to be applied this Thursday, assured the executive secretary of the NGO National Human Rights Coordinator, Jennie Dador.

“You can see that some people ended up with a stone or element in their hands (…) and in response they received bullets into their bodies from members of the Army. This is extrajudicial execution. This is murder,” the lawyer also denounced. from Association for Human Rights (Aprodeh), Gloria Cano.

They reject early elections

Dina Boluarte assumed the Presidency on December 7 to replace Pedro Castillo after his dismissal by Congress.

The new president and former vice president of Castillo maintained that hers is “a transitional government” and that she made the decision not to finish her term by interpreting “in the broadest way the will of the citizenry.”

Boluarte, whose term theoretically extends until 2026, since Castillo was elected in 2021 for five years, announced that he wanted to advance the electoral calendar “to December 2023.” But this Friday, the Peruvian Congress rejected this advance.

Demonstrators take part in a march calling for peace, after protesters blocked key highways and forced the closure of several airports amid violent protests in the country, following the ouster and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo, in Lima, Peru December 16, 2022. © REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

The bill to advance the elections received 49 votes in favor, 33 against and 25 abstentions, so it did not obtain the absolute majority support of 87 votes required by law.

Being a constitutional reform, the norm required 87 votes to be submitted to a second vote in the next Chamber or 66 to be taken to a referendum.

Castillo in prison for 18 months

The former president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, was placed in pretrial detention for 18 months by the Supreme Court on Thursday. The Prosecutor’s Office recalled that Castillo had tried to take refuge in the Mexican embassy after his dismissal and asked that he be detained until June 2024, alleging “risk of flight.”







Pedro Castillo has been jailed since his dismissal on December 7. That day, Castillo was dismissed by Congress shortly after he announced the closure of the Legislature, the confirmation of an emergency Executive and that he was going to rule by decree and reorganize the justice system.

It was interpreted as a failed coup attempt and Castillo was detained by the Police before he could reach the Mexican embassy. He is prosecuted for “rebellion” and “conspiracy” and faces ten years in prison, according to the prosecutor, Alcides Díaz.

With EFE and AFP