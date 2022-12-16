Governor Degtyarev: the death toll in an accident with a bus in the Khabarovsk Territory has increased to 7

The death toll in an accident with a passenger bus that went into a ditch has risen to seven. About it informed Head of the region Mikhail Degtyarev.

“7 people died. 23 victims were delivered to the Troitsk Central District Hospital with injuries of varying severity,” the governor wrote.

He clarified that two patients are currently being operated on.

Earlier, a representative of the Trinity Hospital said that out of 23 victims, three are in serious condition, five are in moderate condition. The rest received minor injuries, their condition is close to satisfactory. Doctors are also waiting for a helicopter of the Ministry of Emergency Situations with rescuers and doctors to transport the injured in serious condition to Khabarovsk.

The accident occurred at the 178th kilometer of the Khabarovsk-Komsomolsk-on-Amur highway. The driver of the bus carrying shift workers lost control on a slippery road, drove into a ditch and rolled over. According to preliminary data, there were employees of the Amur Minerals company on the bus. Six deaths were reported.